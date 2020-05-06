Syed Salahuddin pays tributes to Naikoo, Adil

Muzaffarabad, May 06 (KMS): Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen and Supreme Commander of United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin while paying glowing tributes to Operational Commander Riyaz Naikoo and Adil Ahmad has said that the reign of oppression unleashed by India in occupied Kashmir will end, one day.

Syed Salahuddin while addressing a meeting in Muzaffarabad said that Naikoo and Adil sacrificed their lives for the sacred cause.

The Hizb chief said the sacred blood of great martyrs would not go waste and the day was not far when the Indian oppression would come to an end in occupied Kashmir.

Syed Salahuddin warned that Kashmir issue was such an inferno which, if not addressed, could burn the entire region.

