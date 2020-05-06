Umar Aadil condemns cold-blooded murder of boy by troops

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, has strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of a 14-year-old handicapped boy by Indian troops in Handwara.

The boy, Hazim Ahmed Butt, was killed in unprovoked firing by a patrolling team of Central Reserve Police Force at Wangam Crossing in Handwara on Sunday evening.

Umar Aadil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian forces’ personnel were not even sparing mentally and physically challenged persons. This, he said, reflects the mental and moral bankruptcy of the occupational forces.

He said that the Indian troops were taking undue advantage of draconian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which gave impunity to them for their brutal actions in occupied Kashmir.

Umar Aadil Dar also expressed solidarity with the family members of the martyred boy.

