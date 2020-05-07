AJK Hurriyat leaders pay glowing tributes to Riaz Naikoo

Islamabad, May 07 (KMS): All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter and Mirwaiz Hurriyat forum AJK held meetings in Islamabad to pay rich tributes to the top mujahid commander Riyaz Naikoo and his associate Aadil Ahmad who were martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district yesterday.

The meeting of APHC-AJK also thoroughly discussed the current deteriorating situation and Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders on the occasion said that the Indian Army was hell bent upon killing every Kashmiri and had intensified its atrocities in the occupied territory.

Condemning the crackdown on Kashmiri journalists, the participants of the meeting said that occupied Kashmir was the only territory in the world where journalists were being targeted for honestly performing their professional duties.

APHC-AJK chapter General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb on the occasion said that Kashmiri people were committed to take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, Ishtiaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Mir, Sheikh Mohammad Yaqub, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Javed Iqbal Butt, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Abdul Majeed Malik, Nisar Mirza, Altaf Hussain Wani, Mohammad Sultan Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Syed Kifayat Rizvi, Zahid Ashraf, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah and Imtiaz Wani participated in the meeting.

The Executive Director of Kashmir Media Service, Shaikh Tajmmul-ul-Islam, who also attended the meeting, spoke on the latest situation of occupied Kashmir.

The speakers in the meeting of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Forum AJK chapter said India would never be able to suppress the Kashmir movement. The meeting of the forum was attended among others by Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Syed Aijaz Rehman and Mian Muzaffar Shah.

