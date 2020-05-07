APHC issues resistance calendar for Ramadan

Says Kashmiris can never accept India’s illegal occupation

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, led by Syed Ali Gilani, has chalked out a resistance calendar for the holy month of Ramadan, adhering to which, the people of Kashmir would convey a message to the world community that the Kashmiri people are not ready to accept India’s forced occupation over their territory.

APHC through a message in Srinagar, while sharing the details of the calendar said that India had put a ban on people’s participation in funeral prayers of the Kashmiri martyrs. In order to flout the ban, the APHC appealed to the people to offer funeral prayers in absentia for the martyrs in their villages, hometowns and cities after Friday prayers. It asked APHC leaders and pro-freedom activists to ensure their participation in these funerals

The people have also been asked to offer call for prayers [azan] on their rooftops after Isha prayers on May 10 to seek salvation from coronavirus as well as Indian aggression.

The APHC urged the Kashmiri people to switch off lights of their houses between 8:00pm to 9:00pm on May 21, 2020, to convey a message to India that the people of Kashmir are not ready to accept India’s illegal occupation.

It also called for observing Martyrs’ Week between May 15 and May 21 and also gave a call for a march towards martyrs’ graveyards on May 21.

The last Friday of Ramadan, which will be Jumaatul Wida, will be observed as Al-Quds day and people of Kashmir will offer special prayers in mosques for the freedom of Palestine and Kashmir.

On May 11, prayers meetings will be held in the houses of the youth, martyred by Indian troops in the holy months, to express solidarity with their families. The APHC said that resistance calendar for post Ramadan will be issued after Eidul Fitr.

The APHC also said that India had not only increased its state terrorism in the occupied territory since August 5, last year, but efforts were being made to deprive the Kashmiris of their identity, culture and religious values. It maintained new laws were being introduced to undermine the Muslim majority character of Jammu and Kashmir, whose future is to be decided through right to self-determination. It appealed to the Kashmiris not to sell their property to non-locals in order to save their identity, culture, economy and religious values.

The APHC further said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people are a source of inspiration and reiterated its commitment that no stone would be left unturned in getting the Kashmiri people out of the Indian slavery. Saluting the steadfastness and commitment of the Kashmiri people during the ongoing freedom struggle, the APHC said that destination of freedom may be delayed, but it cannot be snatched away through use of brutal force. It said that New Delhi wanted to force the Kashmiri masses into submission through use of brute force, but the Kashmiri people had no option but to continue to resist the Indian aggression.

