Forceful anti-India demos, one killed

APHC issues Ramadan resistance calendar

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, forceful anti-India demonstrations were held in different places of Pulwama, Srinagar and other districts, today.

The demonstrations were held against the killing of the top mujahid commanders, Reyaz Naikoo and Aadil Ahmad. One person was killed when Indian troops fired on him at Beighpora Awantipora in Pulwama district. Clashes between the demonstrators and the troops occurred at many places. The troops used bullets and pellets to disperse the protesters injuring dozens of people. The troops also destroyed the shamyana which was installed by the villagers in the area for the people coming to mourn the killing of Riyaz Naikoo.

Fearing large-scale participation of people in the funeral, the occupation authorities did not hand over the bodies of Reyaz Naikoo and other martyrs to their families and secretly buried them in army-run graveyards. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the anti-India demonstrations will continue in the occupied territory.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Khawaja Firdous, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Mir Shahid Saleem, Devinder Singh Behl, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Abdul Majeed Malik, Zahid Ashraf, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, Qazi Muhammad Imran, Aijaz Rehmani and Democratic Freedom Party in their separate statements paid rich tributes to Reyaz Naikoo and other martyrs. They said that the martyrs were heroes of the Kashmiri people who would not tolerate the massacre of their youth.

APHC-AJK and Mirwaiz AJK forum in their meetings in Islamabad, today, while paying tributes to Reyaz Naikoo and other martyrs said that India could not weaken the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle through massacres and killings.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference, led by Syed Ali Gilani, issued a resistance calendar for the holy month of Ramadan. The APHC in statement in Srinagar asked the people to offer funerals in absentia of the martyrs in their villages, hometowns and cities, tomorrow, after Friday prayers. The people have also been asked to offer call for prayers [azan] on their rooftops after Isha prayers on Sunday. The APHC urged the Kashmiris to switch off lights of their houses between 8:00pm to 9:00pm on May 21 to convey a message to India that the people of Kashmir are not ready to accept India’s illegal occupation. It also called for observing Martyrs’ Week between May 15 and May 21 and also gave a call for a march towards martyrs’ graveyards on May 21. The last Friday of Ramadan, which will be Jumaatul Wida, will be observed as Al-Quds day and people of Kashmir will offer special prayers in mosques for the freedom of Palestine and Kashmir.

On the 43rd Foundation Day of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi President, Mir Mohammad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the party founder, late Sofi Mohammad Akbar.

Several Kashmiri labourers were injured after they were attacked by Hindu terrorist goons in the Indian state of Assam.

