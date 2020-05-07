Imran rubbishes infiltration charges, ‘India finding pretext for war’

Islamabad, May 07 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combined are fraught with serious risks and the world community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise South Asia’s peace and security.

He maintained in tweets that the latest baseless allegations by India of “infiltration” across the Line of Control are a continuation of this dangerous agenda. He asserted that the indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris.

“The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combined are fraught with serious risks. The international community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia,” he wrote on his twitter account.

The prime minister emphasized: “I have been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan”. The latest baseless allegations by India of “infiltration” across the LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda. The Indigenous Kashmiri resistance against Indian occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris,” he said.

