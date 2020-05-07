IOK authorities secretly bury bodies of Naikoo, others

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in blatant violation of human rights, the authorities have secretly buried the bodies of HizbulMujahideen Chief Commander, ShaheedRiaz Ahmed Naikoo and his associate, ShaheedAdil Ahmed, instead of handing them to their families, to prevent large gatherings at their funerals.

The Indian troops martyred RiyazNaikoo and Aadil Ahmad during a cordon and search operation at BeighporaAwantipora in Pulwama district, yesterday. The Indian troops also martyred two more youth in a separate operation in Sharshali area of the district on the same day.

The authorities instead of handing over the bodies of the martyred youth to their relatives buried them in the Indian Army-run graveyard in Ganderbal district.

People in different areas of Pulwama district, yesterday, took to the streets and held massive protest demonstrations to protest the killing of RiazNaikoo and others. Indian troops and police personnel used brute force to disperse protesters, injuring scores of them.

The authorities have further tightened restrictions in the valley to prevent spread of protest demonstrations. A large number of Indian army and police personnel are deployed at various places, roads are sealed off with barbed wire and movement of the people is strictly prohibited.

All the districts of the valley are being closely monitored by CCTV cameras. 4G internet service is already suspended in the valley while 2G service has also been suspended since yesterday.

