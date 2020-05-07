IOK HC quashes PSA against three detainees

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has revoked detention orders under draconian law, Public Safety Act against three Kashmiri detainees and directed the authorities to release them forthwith.

The detention orders quashed by the court include Shabir Ahmad Shah and Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, both residents of Pulwama besides Sahil Ahmad Bhat of Ganderbal.

However, the court while ordering their immediate release said since the order of detention has been quashed on technical grounds, it would be open to the concerned authorities to pass fresh order if they deem it necessary.

