Syed Ali Gilani pays tributes to Naikoo

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, All Party Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has paid rich tributes to Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Riyaz Naikoo and his associate Aadil Ahmad who achieved martyrdom yesterday morning while fighting Indian occupational forces.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said Riyaz Naikoo is among thousands of peace loving Kashmiris who continue to lay down their pious lives for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupational forces for the last seven decades.

