Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one more person died of coronavirus at a hospital in Srinagar, raising the number of such deaths to 9 in the territory.

A 32-year old man from Alamgari Bazar in Srinagar died in isolation ward of SMHS hospital.

The occupied territory has so far reported 817 coronavirus cases. Out of these, 710 are from the Kashmir Valley, 65 from Jammu and 42 are from Ladakh region.

