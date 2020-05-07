One mourner martyred, dozens injured in troops’ firing in IOK

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one civilian was martyred and dozens other were injured when Indian troops opened fire on mourners in Pulwama district, today.

People defied curfew and took to the streets against the killing of chief operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Reyaz Naikoo, and Indian occupation at Beighpora Awantipora in the district. Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the mourners, killing one of them and injuring dozens other.

Fearing huge participation of people in the funeral, the occupation authorities did not hand over the body of the martyred civilian to his family and buried it some unknown place.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel also destroyed the shamyana which was installed by the villagers in the area for the people coming to mourn the killing of Riyaz Naikoo.

