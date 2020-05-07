Rich tributes paid to martyrs Riyaz Naikoo, Aadil Ahmad

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid rich tributes to chief commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and Aadil Ahmad martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district, yesterday.

The Indian troops martyred Riyaz Naikoo and Aadil Ahmad during a cordon and search operation at Beighpora Awantipora in Pulwama district, yesterday.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tributes to the martyred youth said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would bring positive results and the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle till complete success. He said that the Kashmiri youth would never surrender before the Indian army.

APHC leader and the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyrs, said that the day would surely come when Kashmiris would be freed from the clutches of Indian tyranny. He appealed to the international community and human rights organizations to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations by the occupational Indian forces in the territory.

APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the martyred youth had achieved their destination and left a debt for the Kashmiri people to follow the footsteps of their martyrs and continue their mission till the presence of the last Indian soldier in occupied Kashmir. He reiterated the Kashmiris resolve to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf in a statement in Islamabad deplored that India was killing the people of the occupied territory especially youth in the holy month of Ramadan and amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He appealed to the United Nations and other international rights organizations to take practical steps to stop the genocide of the helpless Kashmiris at the hands of communal Indian regime.

Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah in a statement in Islamabad said that the people of Kashmir salute the Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Kashmir cause. He said that their blood would not be allowed to go waste but would definitely bring positive results and the day was not far when the people of occupied Kashmir would get rid of Indian bondage.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Imran in a statement in Islamabad deplored that India was killing the oppressed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir as well as blowing up their houses on daily basis and the United Nations should take notice of the Indian state terrorism.

