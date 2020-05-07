Scores injured in Indian troops’ action on protesters in IOK

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, dozens of people were injured when Indian troops and police opened fire and resorted to pellet firing to disperse groups of protesters at various places in Pulwama district.

The protests erupted as soon as the news spread that top commander of HizbulMujahideenRiyazNaikoo had been trapped in a cordon and search operation launched by the troops at BeighporaAwantipora in the district. Pertinently, the Indian troops martyred RiyazNaikoo and his associate Aadil Ahmad during the operation, yesterday.

As per some reports, at least 25 people were injured as the occupational troops used live ammunition including bullets and pellets to disperse groups of protesters near the operation site in Beighpora area. As the day progressed, many more people from adjoining villages also reached Beighpora and started pelting stones at the deployments of Indian troops, police and paramilitary personnel in the fringes of the cordon, the reports added.

Many people were injured in the clashes and 25 of them were shifted to Pulwama hospital and other health facilities in the southern Kashmir district. Nine more people have been admitted to nearby hospitals or were discharged after treatment, they added. As per some reports, some police and paramilitary troops also suffered injuries in the clashes.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Pulwama, Dr Mir Mushtaq, told media that sixteen injured were received at the hospital. “Four of them had bullet wounds while remaining had received pellet injuries,” he said, adding, “All of them were shifted to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for specialized treatment.”

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, DrNazirChoudhary, also confirmed that 16 persons, four of them having bullet and other pellet wounds, were received and admitted to the hospital.

