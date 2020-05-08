2 BSF troops die of coronavirus, 41 new cases reported

New Delhi, May 08 (KMS): In India, two troops of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) succumbed to the coronavirus while the force has reported new cases of infection.

Thousands of personnel of Indian forces are presently affected by the COVID-19 infections in India and occupied Kashmir.

These are the first cases of death in the BSF due to coronavirus infection and the second among paramilitary forces after a 55-year-old sub-inspector of the CRPF had succumbed to the disease last month.

While two personnel succumbed to the COVID-19 infection the BSF reported 41 new cases of infection, a senior official told media men.

More Indian troops and health personnel are getting infected by the coronavirus as the total number of cases is rising at an alarming pace in India, the Indian media reports said.

Earlier, the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarter in Delhi was sealed while the Border Security Force headquarters in Delhi was also partially closed after staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...