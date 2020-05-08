Homage paid to martyred Riyaz Naikoo, Aadil Ahmad

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have eulogized the sacrifice of chief commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and his associate, Aadil Ahmad, who were martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India tried every tactic of oppression to suppress the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir but badly failed in its nefarious designs. He expressed concern over the criminal silence of the world over the India’s oppressive Kashmir policies. He said the world is busy providing facilities to the people in the war against coronavirus but India was applying new methods of oppression in the war against Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leader, Firdous Ahmed Shah in a statement in Srinagar said that the Riyaz Naikoo, the successor of martyred Burhan Wani, devoted all his energies fighting Indian forces on ground. Underscoring the contribution of the martyred commander, he said that his martyrdom would be harbinger of freedom for the people of Kashmir.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Molvi Ahmad Rather and Organiser, Professor Ahmed Sheikh, visited the house of Riyaz Naikoo in Pulwama and paid rich tributes to him and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. They said that India had declared a war in Kashmir and strongly condemned the ongoing Indian state terrorism, destruction of public properties and houses during the so-called cordon and search operations across the Kashmir Valley.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Riyaz Naikoo and Aadil Ahmad were the proud sons of the soil whose years-long unwavering struggle against Indian imperialism would remain an inspiration for the coming generations. He said, “The sacred blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste and the day was not far when the Indian oppression would come to an end in occupied Kashmir”.

Former General Secretary of Kashmir High Court Bar Association and President of Kashmir Council for Justice, G N Shaheen, talking to mediamen in Srinagar paid rich tributes to Riyaz Niakoo and other martyrs. He said that lockdown on coronavirus had made life of Kashmiris miserable. He said that continued military operations and killing of youth should be stopped and all Kashmiri detainees Kashmiris including Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, be released.

Meanwhile, the Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Seerat Committee, Khawaja Naeem-ul-Hassan, in his statement in Islamabad said that killing and other atrocities by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement and they would continue their struggle till complete success.

