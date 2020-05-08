IAF Mig-29 crashes in Punjab’s Nawanshahr area in India

New Delhi, May 08 (KMS): A Mig-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the Indian state of Punjab.

An IAF fighter jet crashed into the fields at Chuharpur village in Nawanshahr area of the Punjab.

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani told media that the aircraft crashed after it developed a technical snag. He said the pilot ejected safely and has been rescued.

An IAF spokesperson said that the Mig-29 aircraft was on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar. “The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft,” he said.

