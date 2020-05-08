IOK people suffer due to ban on internet amid COVID-19

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): While high-speed internet is helping people to guard against coronavirus across the world, ban on the service is preventing people from learning or sharing important information about the disease, says a report by Voice of America (VoA).

As many people world over have come to depend on high-speed internet to work from home, take part in online classes and get the latest news, the residents of the occupied territory remain deprived of these facilities due to the gag on this important means of communication.

Bilal Hussain, a Kashmir-based reporter, told VoA that the ban on high-speed internet had caused problems for doctors and the local media. “We are forced to work on 2G…doctors in Kashmir are not even able to download material they need for COVID-19,” he said. Reporters can be arrested for going against the narrative of the authorities, he added.

Senior Kashmiri journalist and political commentator, Gowhar Geelani, who was recently booked by the Indian authorities for his news reports and social media posts, said the Indian government’s campaign “has grown very, very ugly”. “The aim seems to be to control the narrative,” he said.

Access Now, a New York-based civic and social organization, told VoA that the lack of high-speed internet during the coronavirus pandemic was aiding its spread and gambling with people’s lives. The rights group has been following events in occupied Kashmir since last August when India revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under strict lockdown.

Aliya Iftikhar with The Committee to Protect Journalists told the VOA that it appears the Indian government is trying to use the pandemic to distract from what it is doing in Kashmir.

