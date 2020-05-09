30 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive

New Delhi, May 09 (KMS): Thirty more Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the overall infections in the force to 223, officials said.

The BSF has the maximum confirmed cases of the disease among the Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), also known as paramilitary forces. The CAPFs have over 500 active COVID-19 cases at present.

The BSF spokesman, Shubhendu Bhardwaj, in a statement in New Delhi said, “Thirty new cases of COVID-19 (six from Delhi and 24 from Tripura) have been reported from different establishments and all of them are under medical care at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jhajjar, and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, Agartala.”

Out of the six fresh cases from New Delhi, two were posted at the BSF’s headquarters in Delhi and four were posted at other units in the city.

