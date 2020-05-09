APHC appeals people to continue demos against killings

Asks for raising of ‘Azan’ after Isha prayers on Sunday

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people to continue protest demonstrations against the killing of top mujahid commander, Riyaz Naikoo, and other youth by Indian troops.

The APHC in its protest calendar has also asked the people to raise Call for Prayers [azan] on their rooftops after Isha prayers on Sunday to invoke Allah’s help for the emancipation from Indian occupation and coronavirus. It also called for holding of special prayers in the houses of martyrs on Monday and asked APHC leaders and activists to ensure their participation in these gatherings to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

People held forceful demonstrations in Pulwama, Badgam and other areas against the killing of Riyaz Naikoo and other youth by Indian troops. Indian police and paramilitary personnel subjected the protesters to brute force and firing of pellets and bullets, injuring several of them.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities continued to impose restrictions in the Kashmir Valley on the 4th consecutive day, today, to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the killings. The restrictions were imposed by the authorities on Wednesday, the day when Indian troops martyred Riyaz Naikoo and his associate, Aadil Ahmed. The authorities also continued to keep Beighpora, the native village of Riyaz Naikoo in Pulwama district, sealed to prevent people from visiting his house and expressing solidarity with his family. Cellular and internet services remain suspended in Pulwama district while SMS and mobile internet connectivity is snapped in the entire valley.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Matipora Nainal area of Islamabad district, today. The troops also conducted a similar operation at Karewa Shadab in Shopian district.

In New Delhi, the women students have expressed solidarity with jailed Jamia Millia Islamia student and Kashmiri scholar, Safoora Zargar, who is three months pregnant and is being trolled online by the netizens affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations. The students even posted their pictures carrying placards with slogans like ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Drop charges against her’ and sought a legal action against those maligning her online. Safoora Zargar, the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested in April in connection with protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad area in February against new anti-minority, particularly anti-Muslim, citizenship laws. Later, she was booked falsely under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sent to Delhi’s Tihar jail.

On the other hand, an Indian national will face trial in Germany for spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities for notorious Indian intelligence agency, Research & Analysis Wing, commonly known as RAW. The higher regional court in the city in a statement said that Balvir allegedly provided information about figures in the Sikh opposition scene and the Kashmiri movement and their relatives in Germany and passed this on to his handlers who were working at the Indian Consulate General in Frankfurt. The trial will open on August 25. The same Frankfurt court convicted an Indian couple for spying on the same communities last December.

