Indian troops conduct CASO in Shopian

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops conducted a cordon and search operation in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

The troops cordoned off Karewa Shadab area of district and sealed all its entry and exit points. During the operation, door-to-door searches were conducted and the identity cards of the people were checked.

Heavy deployment of Indian troops and police personnel was also made in the adjoining areas to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the military operation.

Later, the troops called off the operation.

