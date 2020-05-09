Majeed Malik draws attention of OIC to IOK’s orphaned children

Islamabad, May 09 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik, has said that Indian troops have martyred more than one hundred thousand people in occupied Kashmir and rendered their children orphaned.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is observing Orphans Day, today, which gives the message that it was standing with orphan children.

He said that Indian troops had killed thousands of Kashmiris in fake encounters and buried them in unmarked mass graves and subjected more than eight thousands to custodial disappearance. He said that children of these people did not know about the whereabouts of their fathers or their graves

He reminded the world community and all the Muslim countries to take care of all the orphans in occupied Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Malik added that more than eight lac Indian troops were killing innocent people in the territory on daily basis and no attention was paid to their orphan children. On the Day of Orphans, he urged the Muslim countries to put pressure on India to settle the Kashmir dispute peacefully through dialogue and according to the UN resolutions to save more Kashmiri children from getting orphaned.

