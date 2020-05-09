RAW agent faces trial for spying on Sikhs, Kashmiris in Germany

Frankfurt (Germany), May 09 (KMS): An Indian national will face trial in Germany for spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities for notorious Indian intelligence agency, Research & Analysis Wing, commonly known as RAW.

Federal prosecutors allege the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Balvir, has been working with the RAW since 2015.

The higher regional court in the city in a statement said that Balvir allegedly provided information about figures in the Sikh opposition scene and the Kashmiri movement and their relatives in Germany, and passed this on to his handlers who were working at the Indian consulate general in Frankfurt

The trial will open on August 25.

It is worth mentioning here that the same Frankfurt court convicted an Indian couple for spying on the same communities last December.

Like this: Like Loading...