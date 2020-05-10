IOK HC seeks response from authorities on relevance of PRC

Jammu, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has issued a notice to the authorities, seeking their response on whether or not Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) has lost its relevance following abrogation of Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government, last year.

A bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued a notice to the Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), in response to a petition filed by one Aradhay Gupta through his counsel.

He contended that the petitioner was born in Jammu and had undergone all his studies in the territory. He said that authorities were demanding Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) so as to enable him to participate in the Common Entrance Test-2020 (CET-2020).

He pleaded that with the abrogation of Article 35(A), the concept of PRC has lost its relevance and as such the same cannot be demanded by the authorities.

“Objections be filed positively by or before the next date of hearing,” the court said and issued notice through e-mail to the secretary GAD for filing objections/response. The court posted the petition on May 18.

