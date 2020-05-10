Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah remembered on death anniversary

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): The 53rd death anniversary of prominent leader of Kashmir freedom struggle, renowned Islamic scholar and former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Yusuf Shah was observed on both sides of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir with full respect and honor, today.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, no public function could be held in Srinagar to commemorate the services of the late Mirwaiz.

In Muzaffarbad, AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider and his cabinet members offered Fateha at the grave of Muhajir-e-millat, Mirwaiz Muhammad Yusuf Shah.

The Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee, in a statement issued in Srinagar recalled the services of the great son of soil in creating religious political and social awareness among the Kashmiri masses.

The Azad Kashmir chapter of Hurriyat Mirwaiz forum also held a function in Islamabad to pay tributes to the late Mirwaiz. The function was presided over by the forum Convener, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi. Other speakers said, the role of Mirwaiz Muhammad Yusuf Shah in the freedom movement is unforgettable.

Like this: Like Loading...