Mobile internet services continue to remain suspended in IOK

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, mobile internet services continued to remain suspended to prevent protests against the killing of chief commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Naikoo.

The suspension of mobile internet services have also affected contact tracing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has caused distress to doctors and journalists as well.

The miseries of the people have been multiplied by the closure of the internet services amid strict lockdown, imposed by the authorities in the name of COVID-19.

