Police chief shamefully justifies confiscation of martyrs’ bodies

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities are not handing over the bodies of the youth, martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations, on the pretext of coronavirus risk.

The Director General of Kashmir Police, Dilbag Singh in a media interview in Srinagar said the bodies are not being handed over to their families to ensure physical distancing.

However, political analysts who keep a close watch on the latest development in occupied Kashmir have refuted the Dilbag Singh’s claim asking why the authorities have returned the bodies of coronavirus patients. The actual reason, they added, is to prevent the huge participation of the local population in the funerals of the martyrs whom they consider as their heroes.

The last funeral of a youth was held on April 9. The body of chief commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Naikoo, martyred in an operation by Indian forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama on Wednesday, was also buried in a different district.

“The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, through a letter, advised that bodies of youth not be returned,” Singh told the newspaper in an interview.

