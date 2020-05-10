Restrictions continue in valley on 5th successive day

APHC asks people to call for prayers on rooftops today

Srinagar, May 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, strict restrictions continue to remain imposed in the Kashmir Valley on the 5th consecutive day, today, to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the killing of top mujahid commander, Riyaz Naikoo, and other youth by Indian troops.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called for holding of anti-India demonstrations to pay tributes to the martyred youth and express solidarity with their families. The APHC in its protest calendar has also asked the people to call for prayers [azan] on their rooftops after Isha prayers, today, to invoke Allah’s help for the emancipation from Indian occupation and coronavirus.

The occupation authorities had imposed restrictions across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday after Indian troops martyred Riyaz Naikoo and his associate, Aadil Ahmed, during a cordon and search operation at Beighpora Awantipora in Pulwama district.

Heavy contingents of Indian troops and police personnel remain deployed across the valley to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the killings.

The cellular and internet services remain suspended in Pulwama district while SMS and mobile internet services are snapped in the entire valley.

