Thousands of mothers affected in IOK: Hurriyat leaders

Islamabad, May 10 (KMS): Abdul Majeed Mir, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, has said the day has a different meaning for the mothers in Kashmir.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad said, “For the past many decades, hundreds of mothers have lost their sons. Kashmiri mothers are fighting hard against Indian brutalities.”

He said, Kashmiri mothers are sacrificing their sons for the freedom of Kashmir. He pointed out that as the the Mothers’ Day was being celebrated in many parts of the world, Indian forces were martyring innocent people in occupied Kashmir. “Extrajudicial killings or disappearances have affected thousands of mothers in the occupied territory,” he added.

He urged the world to pay heed to the sobs of Kashmir mothers and facilitate the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as promised by the United Nations to mitigate the sufferings of the Kashmiri mothers.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s League Vice Chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani on the occasion of Mother’s Day said that thousands of mothers had lost their sons in custody and during struggle for freedom. He added that the world was observing Mothers’ Day while Indian forces were martyring, arresting and harassing people in Kashmir.

