Indian police fired pellets, teargas shells on protesters in IOK

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several people including a woman were injured after Indian police fired pellets and teargas shells on protesters in Srinagar.

A mother and her son were injured after the Indian police fired pellets and teargas shells inside a residential house in Shamswari Khankah-e-Mo’alla area of the city.

Several people were injured when police used brute force and resorted to firing on people who took to the streets against the cordon and search operations, continued harassment and horror unleashed by Indian forces in the area, locals told media men.

Despite lockdown, the protesters came out and raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

The locals said that two persons were severely injured after a police party resorted to shelling inside a house.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested over a dozen youth during house raids and cordon and search operations in different areas of Badgam district.

