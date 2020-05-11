Internet, phone services continue to shut in Pulwama, Shopian

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, mobile internet service continued to remain suspended across Kashmir for sixth consecutive day, today, since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo.

The mobile phones too have not been restored causing huge inconvenience to people amid rising COVID-19 cases in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Doctors and paramedical staff in the twin districts are having a tough time to communicate with each other and coordinate. Block Medical Officer Shopian’s Zainapora Dr Khalid Abbas talking to media men admitted healthcare system has got affected due to the communication shutdown.

“Due to the suspension of phone communication, the healthcare system has been hit amid COVID-19 pandemic. We are facing difficulties in tracing COVID-19 related mechanisms,” he said.

According to him, they were not able to communicate with doctors and healthcare workers posted in the district. “This is affecting our fight against the Coronavirus. Besides, the expecting mothers are getting hugely affected,” Dr Khalid added.

People hailing from these two district stranded in different parts of India are also worried about their families back home. A student of Pulwama, stranded in Haryana in India said that he could not talk to his family and it was only when is father managed to call me from a landline number.

The phone and internet service was suspended in Kashmir on May 6 to prevent pro-freedom and anti-India protests against the killing of Naikoo.

Mobile phones were restored on Friday night in eight Valley districts but the service is still suspended in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Like this: Like Loading...