IOK youth Raj Mohammad died in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi, May 11 (KMS): A freedom-loving youth, Raj Mohammad, from Doda district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has passed away in Rawalpindi.

Raj Mohammad, son of Abdul Karim Wani, was a resident of Marmat Mangota area of Doda district. He had been undergoing treatment in a hospital in Rawalpindi for several days and died on Sunday.

Fed up with Indian atrocities, Raj Mohammad crossed into Azad Kashmir in 2000 and reached Muzaffarabad. He is survived by a widow and two children. His funeral prayers were offered in Abbotabad, today.

