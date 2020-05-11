Many hurt as India, China clash in Ladakh, Sikkim

New Delhi, May 11 (KMS): Troops of nuclear-armed India and China clashed in eastern Ladakh and north Sikkim along the disputed frontier between the two neighbours, leaving many injured on both sides.

Details are emerging of the ongoing development in eastern Ladakh, which is much bigger in scale and has wider ramifications than the clash in north Sikkim.

As per reports, on the intervening night of May 5 and 6, a clash erupted at a spot called ‘Finger 5’ on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh. It was one of the spots where pitched battles were fought during the 1962 war. In 2017, troops had hurled stones at each other near the spot. In the latest incident, troops on both sides received injuries, said a senior official without confirming either the nature of injuries or the number of those injured.

The reports said, as a precautionary measure, forces had been substantially reinforced on both sides. It all started on April 27 when the troops came face to face. On the night of May 5 and 6, the Chinese troops clashed with Indian soldiers at an attitude of 14,000 feet. More than 250 men were involved in the fracas. A meeting of senior commanders was conducted, but matters flared up again.

India and China have an un-demarcated 3,448-km boundary called the Line of Actual Control running all along the Himalayan ridgeline in an east-west alignment. The Pangong Tso, a 135-km glacial-melt lake that straddles both countries, has boat patrols from either side.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said the time has come for India to adopt a “whole-of-government approach” in confronting “strategic uncertainties”, strongly pitching for broadening the country’s war doctrine.

