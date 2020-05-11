Now India plotting to curtail Muslim presence in IOK Assembly

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, while the world is engaged in combating COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to pose a great challenge to normal life worldwide, India, as part of its anti-Kashmir policy, is working on war-footing to deal another blow to the Muslim character of the territory in the name of delimitation of Assembly constituencies.

New Delhi is advancing its sinister agenda of curtailing Muslim seats through gerrymandering ever since the Delimitation Commission was announced on March 6, 2020.

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at present, has no legislative assembly. The last elections were held towards the end of 2014. The new assembly constituted in March 2015 had its term till 2021 but it was dismissed in 2018.

The circles, aware of the development, said the delimitation panel met recently where the decision was taken to write to the presiding officer of the territory to name associate members.

When asked whether the coronavirus-induced lockdown has delayed the work of the Delimitation Commission, a senior functionary said the panel remains “undeterred” and continues with its task.

He said the commission will delimit the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

According to section 60 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, “…the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114….”

Out of these, 24 seats, reserved in the name of Azad Kashmir, will most probably be allocated to the Jammu-based Hindu outsiders to reduce Muslim dominance of the Kashmir valley in the so-called assembly.

