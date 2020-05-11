UK Labour Party says its position on Kashmir unchanged

London, May 11 (KMS): Labour leader, Keir Starmer, has clarified that the Labour Party’s position on Kashmir has not changed and it still supports and recognises UN resolutions on the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Responding to an enquiry from the Muslim Council of Britain over his previous statement made on Kashmir, Labour leader, Keir Starmer, issued a statement clarifying that a lasting settlement may only be reached “with the people of Kashmir”.

Keir Starmer, who took over as Labour leader, following the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, has previously said that Kashmir is “bilateral issue for India and Pakistan”.

Now in a statement issued in London, the Labour party leader stressed the importance of hearing “the voices of the Kashmiri communities” and upholding respect for international law and human rights.

He asked India and Pakistan to work with the people of Kashmir to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

