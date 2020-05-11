Unnerved by Kashmiris’ resolve India resorts to foolish tactics

#IndianDesperateMeasuresRejected

Srinagar, May 11 (KMS): Frustrated by unrelenting resistance by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against India’s illegal occupation, New Delhi has started taking desperate measures to hoodwink both Indian masses and the international community.

Credible sources are of the opinion that having realized that India cannot win its war in occupied Kashmir, it has resorted to stupid things like broadcasting weather of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to hide its defeat in the occupied territory.

“India has started selling to its people that the large Indian army has the chin to take any loss of life of its armed forces in Kashmir,” one source said while commenting on the move.

The denial of martyrs’ bodies to their relatives for burial, the sources argued, also strengthens the notion that India has become upset by the Kashmiris’ determination for the freedom cause. They added that unprovoked firing by India on the Line of Control also showed the defeated mindset of the Indian rulers.

The series of attacks by mujahideen on Indian military and the killing of around two dozen troops including officers truly reflect the feelings of the Kashmiris about India, they added.

The sources pointed out that anti-Pakistan sentiment and creation of a war hysteria by Indian media at the behest of the ruling BJP are meant for face-saving both at home and abroad.

The sources particularly mentioned the resentment shown by Indian civil society comprising vice-chancellors, retired defence personnel and former senior bureaucrats against the award of US-based Pulitzer Prize to two Kashmiri photojournalists for their work during the crippling military lockdown imposed following abrogation of Kashmir’s special status in August, last year, as an utter embarrassment to Indian fascist rulers.

The massacre of minorities in India , they said, has also brought international criticism for the Modi regime. Even US State Agency has recommended to the Trump administration to blacklist India for its brutal record against minorities in the country, they added.

