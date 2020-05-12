APHC decries RSS-backed atrocities against Muslims in India, IOK

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the hands of Narendra Modi’s fascist government are soaked with the blood of innocent Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir in the holy month of Ramadan.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that RSS and other offshoots of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had aggressive designs against Islam and the Muslims, and had always been in search of an opportunity to harm them.

He maintained that these Hindu extremist organizations were responsible for closure of mosques and demolition of Babri Masjid as they believed in hatred against Muslims. In the garb of coronavirus lockdown, he added, the goons associated with these Hindu organizations are subjecting the Muslims to brutal torture in mosques and markets even in the holy month of Ramadan.

The spokesman said that at the behest of Hindu extremist organizaitons, a sinister campaign against Muslims had been launched by the biased Indian media. He pointed out that the Modi government had unleashed a reign of terror against the Muslims in occupied and Kashmir through its brutal forces. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, frequent crackdowns and cordon and search operations by Indian forces and arrests of youth have made people’s lives miserable. He strongly condemned the nocturnal raids and vandalisation by the troops in Nasrullahpura area of Badgam district.

The APHC made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory acknowledged by UN Security Council through its several resolutions, which provide the best solution to the dispute. It referred to India’s stubbornness in the settlement of the lingering dispute saying that New Delhi was using its brutal forces to suppress the Kashmiris’ demand for resolution of the Kashmir dispute through granting them the right to self-determination

While denouncing the massacres, arrests and house raids by Indian troops, the APHC called upon the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and international human rights bodies including Asia Watch and Amnesty International to impress upon India to stop abuses against innocent Kashmiri people and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations. KMS—7K

