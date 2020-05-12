APHC denounces Modi Govt’s atrocities

Internet suspension continues in IOK

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the hands of RSS-backed Narendra Modi’s fascist government are soaked with the blood of innocent Muslims in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir and is exploiting anti-Muslim sentiment for political gains.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, pointed out that amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Modi government had unleashed a reign of terror in occupied Kashmir even in the holy month of Ramadan. He added that nocturnal raids, arrests of youth and vandalism during the frequent crackdown operations by Indian forces had made the life of Kashmiri people a hell. The APHC called upon the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and international human rights organizations to force India to stop human rights violations and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir during its executive body meeting in Srinagar demanded immediate release of its illegally detained President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail. The members expressed concern about the safety of ailing Mian Abdul Qayoom amid reports of coronavirus cases in the jail.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo, and other Kashmiri martyrs.

The Convener of AJK chapter of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, addressing a meeting held in connection with the anniversary of the Battle of Badr at Tehreek-e-Hurriyat office in Islamabad said the Kashmiri people are facing the same situation which was once faced by the Muslims in the Battle of Badr.

The authorities in occupied Kashmir today extended ban on high-speed 4G internet till May 27 even as 2G services remain suspended in Pulwama and Shopian district for now. With no immediate respite from continued suspension of the high speed mobile internet service in occupied Kashmir in sight, the Indian Supreme Court has failed to pass on an order for lifting the ban on the facility in the occupied territory. While delivering its judgment on various petitions seeking restoration of high-speed internet service in Jammu and Kashmir, the court merely asked the Modi government to constitute a committee to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, two officers of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force committed suicide in the occupied territory, today. An ASI ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at Mattan in Islamabad district while another ASI took his life with his gun in Srinagar. These two new deaths have raised the number of such deaths amongst Indian troops and police personnel to 451 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007.

