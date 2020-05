Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested four Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, today.

The police arrested the youth identified as Shabbir Ahmed Parray, Sheeraz Ahmed Dar, Shafat Ahmed Mir and Ishfaq Ahmed Shah from Awantipora area of the district.

All the youth are residents of Bathen area of Khrew.

