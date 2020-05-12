Indian top court fails to order restoration of internet in IOK

New Delhi, May 12 (KMS): With no immediate respite from continued suspension of internet service in occupied Kashmir amid growing cases of coronavirus insight, the Indian Supreme Court has restricted itself to mere asking the Modi government to constitute a committee to look into the matter.

While delivering its judgment on various petitions seeking restoration of high-speed internet service in Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court asked the government to constitute a committee of secretaries, to be headed by Home Secretary, to take into considerations the points raised by the petitioners.

However, the tops Indian court has failed to pass on any order for immediate restoration of Internet service.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai, pronounced the order.

The court had on May 4, 2020, reserved its order, after hearing the complete arguments from the respective parties, the petitioners and from the Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, for the Indian government. It had heard many petitions including that of Freedom for Media Professionals (FMP), Shoaiyb Qureshi, Private Schools Associations Jammu and Kashmir, which had challenged the suspension of internet connectivity in the Kashmir Valley.

The Internet service was suspended Kashmir in August, last year after the abrogation of Article 370.

