Indian troops resort to vandalism in IOK village

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops and police went berserk, vandalized public property and arrested people randomly in a village in Budgam district.

For the last three days the occupational troops and police personnel have been appearing in Nasrullah Pora village of the district and running amok damaging public property, beating locals and arresting people before leaving the village.

Some reports say that the troops and police personnel have looted 27 shops including hardware stores and gas cylinders, damaged 162 vehicles and 42 houses as well as breaking window panes of nearly 800 homes in the village in last three days.

The villagers said that the forces either looted or destroyed their valuable possessions including cash, electronic appliances, furniture, cooking gas cylinders, and jewellery during the raids. Indian forces’ vandalism have forced people to migrate to other villages.

A villager said that forces personnel arrested people randomly during night, adding even elderly people were not spared and arrested.

“The forces damaged parked vehicles, shops and gates of the house. They barged into the houses and damaged my JCB, LeD TV, washing machine, refrigerator, Maruti Alto and other things. They spared only a few households and created havoc in almost every home,” another resident of the village said.

Like this: Like Loading...