IOK authorities extends ban on 4G Internet

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities, today, extended ban on high-speed internet in the territory till May 27 even as the demand for restoration of the connectivity grows in view of the fast spreading coronavirus.

An order to this effect was issued by the Home Department of the occupied territory.

2G internet service also remains suspended in Pulwama and Shopian district.

The order said that the internet speed shall remain restricted to 2G only across Jammu and Kashmir excluding Pulwama and Shopian.

It is to mention here that Narendra Modi-led Indian government had sanpped the internet and mobile phone services in occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019 when it revoked the special status of the territory and placed it under lockdown. Although, the Indian government claims that landline phones and 2G internet services have been restored in the occupied territory but the residents continue to suffer immensely due to absence of prepaid mobile and 4G internet connectivity, particularly after the spread of coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the world.

Hurriyat leaders, political activists and several international organizations working for rights of common people and journalists including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Reporters Without Borders and Committee to Protect Journalists have time and again demanded restoration of 4G internet services in occupied Kashmir to help the residents of the territory to deal with an unprecedented situation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

