Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has quashed detention of three persons under draconian Public Safety Act and instructed the authorities to immediately release them from jail.

The three persons Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, Shabir Ahmad and Sahil Ahmad were detained under PSA in August, last year.

The High Court made it clear that the detention orders had been quashed on technical grounds.

