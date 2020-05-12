Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides

Srinagar, May 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for heavy traffic due to intermittent shooting of stones from a hillock overlooking the arterial road in Ramban district, officials said.

The 270-km highway is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the world.

The sliding of rocks from a hilltop started at Cafeteria Morh near Ramban town on Monday, forcing the authorities to halt trucks carrying essential commodities to the valley, the officials said.

Like this: Like Loading...