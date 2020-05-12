Rich tribute to martyrs of Handwara, Pulwama

Islamabad, May 12 (KMS): The Convener of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir AJK chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, while paying tributes to Handwara and Pulwama martyrs has said that the Kashmiri people are facing the same situation which was once faced by the Muslims in the Battle of Badr.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi addressing a meeting held in connection with the anniversary of the Battle of Badr at Tehreek-e-Hurriyat office in Islamabad maintained that fascist Modi government in India was committing the oppression against the Kashmiri Muslims the way the infidels had committed against the Companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He paid rich tributes to top martyrs in Handwara, Beighpura and Pulwama and said that India could not force the Kashmiri people into submission through suppression and oppression.

On the other hand, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement also paid tributes to top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo, and other Kashmiri martyrs. He said that New Delhi never succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice for freedom by killing youth in the occupied territory.

