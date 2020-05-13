Hurriyat leaders denounce crimes against humanity in IOK

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Umar Aadil Dar, Bilal Siddiqui and Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi while paying tributes to Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo and other Kashmiri martyrs have denounced the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian occupational forces were killing Kashmiris with impunity. He called upon the international community to play its role in stopping Indian atrocities in the occupied territory. Shabbir Dar also condemned the killing of a civilian by Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Narbal area of Badgam district, today.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed his grief and shock over the killing of civilian in Narbal area of Badgam. He said, “It is shame that the human rights activists, and civil society members have turned deaf dumb and blind to the killing of young Kashmiris.” He said the hearts of every Kashmiri are bleeding as youth are being continuously killed on one pretext or the other. He termed the daily killing of youth as a planned massacre. “Under a well-planned conspiracy and in the absence of any accountability a full-fledged war against people of Kashmir has been launched in Kashmir in an attempt in vain to break the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom,” he added.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Siddiqi in a statement while terming the use of brute force against pro-freedom civilian population by Indian military, paramilitary forces and police personnel as the worst display of state terrorism described it as no less than war crimes against humanity. He also condemned the siege around Pulwama, Nasrullah Pora area of Badgam and Khanqa-e-Mualla in Srinagar by occupational forces.

He said, scores of youth have received serious bullet and pellet injuries and properties worth millions have been damaged. “Indian police in its usual barbaric manner turned the Nasrullah Pora area into a hell.” Bilal Siddiqi said that such oppressive measures could not stop brave people of Jammu Kashmir from supporting their beloved freedom fighters.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi while expressing serious concern over the safety of the Kashmiri detainees lodged in jails of India and the occupied territory amid rising cases of coronavirus demanded their immediate release. He urged the United Nations and other human rights organizations to impress upon India to release all illegally detained Kashmiri leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Masarrat Aalam Butt from Indian jails.

Like this: Like Loading...