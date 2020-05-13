India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK President

Islamabad, May 13 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has warned that the Indian rulers may carry out “high-risk adventurism” against Pakistan and Kashmiris because they consider the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus as the most opportune for such recklessness.

“The BJP-RSS regime is prepping for another ‘buccaneering salvo’ against Kashmiris and Pakistan. Covid-19 cover would suit it for a misadventure,” he said in a statement, cautioning India not to make any mistake as “we have not lowered our guard”.

Responding to India’s belligerent statements, the AJK president said that the incumbent Indian rulers, under a well-planned strategy, had fanned hatred against Muslims in India and Occupied Kashmir.

He said New Delhi has created such a situation that in the next phase, they can start ethnic cleansing and carry out the massacre of Muslims on a large scale, and also attack Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

“India must know that 220 million Pakistani people who are actually defenders of their motherland are fully alive to its adventurous designs, and if India committed any foolish act, it will have to pay its heavy cost.”

While supporting the call of UN Secretary-General António Guterres for international action against those spreading hate speech in the world, President Masood urged him to use his good offices and prevent Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cronies from promoting anti-Muslim hatred in India and IOJ&K.

“UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ calls for global action against hate speech that has risen alongside the coronavirus pandemic. I request, Mr Secretary General to make a special appeal to the Indian leadership to cease hate speech against Muslims in India and Kashmiris.”

He said Indian ruling party BJP and its fanatic political and ideological ally sow the seed of hatred against the Muslims to eliminate them.

The AJK president warned the BJP and the RSS to pack up from the occupied Kashmir along with the equipment they use for terrorism in the territory.

“The BJP-RSS must wrap up their apparatus of terror from Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and exit. All colonies have been freed. So should Kashmir, the last vestige of foreign occupation and colonial rule. You can’t survive as East India Company and the British Raj in Kashmir.”

Strongly condemning frequent violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian forces and targeting civilian population of Azad Kashmir with heavy artillery, President Masood called upon the international community to prevent the Modi government from creating a war-like environment in the region.

He expressed a grief over the martyrdom of a 20-year-old girl Shauzia by the Indian firing at Rawalakot sector, and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

