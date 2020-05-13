India violating LOC to divert world attention from IOK: Saghar

Islamabad, May 13 (KMS): The Acting President of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has expressed his grave concern over the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and rising tension on the Line of Control (LoC).

The DFP leader in a statement issued in Islamabad while condemning frequent violations of the Line of Control by India, said that targeting of the civilian people of Azad Kashmir with heavy artillery had become a routine matter for the Indian forces.

Terming it a ploy to deflect world attention from the dire humanitarian situation in the occupied territory, Saghar urged the international community to influence India to stop creating a war-like environment in the region.

Commenting on the threatening statements of the Indian rulers he said it was unfortunate that Narendra Modi led fascist regime’s hostility in the region has surpassed all bounds of civility. The Indian government, he said, was shamelessly using violence as a state policy to stoke hatred against Muslims in India and Kashmir just to achieve its agenda of converting India into a Hindu Rashtra.

Referring to the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir, he said that people in the disputed territory were made to suffer under double lockdown. He said that India was using Israeli war tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

Urging the world community to take stock of the situation in the region, Saghar said that it was high time the civilized world should play its due role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute, which he said was the main cause of continued tension and unrest in the region.

