Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Budgam

, May 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops shot at and martyred a civilian in Budgam district, today.

The civilian was killed after Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fired on his vehicle near Kawoosa Khalisa in Narbal area of the district.

The bullets hit him in chest and he was shifted to SHMS hospital, Srinagar, where doctors declared him as brought dead

Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent at the hospital confirmed that the man was brought dead.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued door-to-door search operations in Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Zaiangeer, Hajin, Rafiabad, Pattan, Sonawari, Budgam, Kangan, Bijbeharaa, Shopian, Tral, Awantipora, Shopian, Kulgam, Qazigund, Doda, Kishtwar, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and other areas of the occupied territory.

