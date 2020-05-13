Modi’s hands soaked in Blood: Rifah Party

Srinagar, May 13 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Awami Rifah Party Acting Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Azad, has said that the hands of Narendra Modi’s fascist government are soaked with the blood of innocent Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir particularly.

Ghulam Ahmad Azad, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that RSS and other offshoots of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had aggressive designs against Islam and the Muslims had always been in search of an opportunity to harm them.

He maintained that these Hindu extremist organizations were responsible for closure of mosques and demolition of Babri Masjid as they believed in the hatred against the Muslims.

“In the garb of coronavirus lockdown, he added, the goons associated with these Hindu organizations are subjecting the Muslims to brutal torture in mosques and markets even in the holy month of Ramadan.

Like this: Like Loading...