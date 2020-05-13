Wani seeks action against India for promoting politics of hate

Islamabad, May 13 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani, voicing his serious concern over the ever-growing hate crimes against Muslims in India, has said that it is incumbent upon the UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutters to take a strict action against India that has been practicing and promoting the politics of hate to accomplish its sinister agenda.

Altaf Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said, “The new wave of xenophobia, racism and intolerance in India has become a great threat to the minorities especially to the Muslims who have been facing the brunt of post-corona hate crimes.”

He deplored that a systematic campaign was launched to demonize Muslims by accusing them for the spread of coronavirus. He noted that India’s ruling party, the BJP, was grossly involved in hate mongering that led to a spate of mob lynching in the country.

Referring to the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “Killing of innocent civilians, torture, and humiliation and denial of dead bodies of the martyrs to their relatives were blatant examples of religious racism in the disputed territory.”

Altaf Wani appealed to the UN chief to use his good offices to prevent Indian government from promoting anti-Muslim hatred in India and occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...